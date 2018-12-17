justice4adib: On Twitter, anger and grief over Adib's death

Many users demanded that the four suspects involved in Adib’s alleged assault, who were released from police remand last Monday (Dec 10), be brought to justice. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

PETALING JAYA, Dec 17 — Malaysian Twitter users were angered by the death of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim from injuries he sustained after he was allegedly assaulted during the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple riot in Seafield three weeks ago.

The hashtag #justice4Adib was accompanied by an outpouring of grief for the 24-year old Kedah native, who died at 9.41pm at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur.

Many users demanded that the four suspects involved in Adib’s alleged assault, who were released from police remand last Monday (Dec 10), be brought to justice.

User Sakinah Alhabshee encouraged others to speak up and pressure the authorities to take action.

“Together let us try to attain justice for arwah. Do not stay quiet. Speak up. Let us speak up together,” she said.

Ekhwan Hakimi blamed the authorities for letting things boil to a point which led to Adib’s death.

Others such as Amirul Fadhlii, held Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department P. Waytha Moorthy responsible instead.

“Dear Waytha Moorthy, blood is on your hands now. #Justice4Adib,” he said.

One user who went by the handle of Saladin, praised the memory of the late firefighter as having died in the line of duty.

“You never ever harm people who are performing one of the noblest profession in this earth. Bomba is one such profession. #Justice4Adib,” Saladin said.

Others who also tweeted in response include Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who expressed his sadness upon hearing the news.

“May he be placed among the righteous. Condolences to the family of the late Muhammad Adib on his passing. Al-Fatihah,” he said.