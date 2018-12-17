Hospital fire kills six in Mumbai, scores rescued

A firefighter breaks a glass window of a government hospital after it caught a fire, in the suburbs of Mumbai December 17, 2018. — Reuters pic

MUMBAI, Dec 17 — At least six people died and more than 145 were rescued after a fire ripped through a government hospital in India's financial capital Mumbai today, officials said.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of the Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital in the suburb of Marol, filling the five-storey structure with smoke.

"Six people have died," a police official said.

"Almost all patients have been rescued. Operations are still on and the fire brigade is checking whether anyone is still trapped inside," the official added.

Mumbai Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar told domestic news agency ANI, a Reuters partner, that the cause of the fire was not immediately known and would be investigated.

One fireman was injured during operations and patients were being moved to a nearby hospital, the police official added. — Reuters