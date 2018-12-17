Perlis mufti: Punish ‘terrorists’ who caused firefighter Adib’s death

Mohd Asri urged swift justice against those responsible for Muhammad Adib's death. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The Perlis mufti today labelled those whose actions resulted in firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim’s death tonight as “terrorists”, and urged for swift punishment against them.

Perlis mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin offered his condolences to the family of the 24-year-old firefighter.

“He was sacrificed while on duty for the country as a result of the actions of a group of terrorist. The authorities have to immediately bring that group of terrorists to justice and have them receive the appropriate punishment.

“The value of a life cannot be taken lightly,” a statement on his official Facebook account read.

“The murderer must be given the death penalty unless the victim’s family forgives. If not, the balance of justice in this life will be destroyed,” the statement said, before quoting a verse from the Muslims’ holy book al-Quran.

Mohd Asri claimed that there would be nothing to compel alleged “terrorists and extremists” from complying with the country’s laws if Adib’s “murderer” was not brought to face justice.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail had tonight said the death of Adib was deeply saddening, but stressed that the crime that caused Adib’s death was not racial or religious in nature.

Dr Wan Azizah urged all Malaysians to stay calm and not behave rashly but to let the due process of law run its course, assuring that the “heinous crime” committed by “heartless human beings” which led to Adib’s death would not go unpunished.

Adib, who was due to marry his fiancee this month, was critically injured during the November 27 rioting at the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple.

After about three weeks of fighting for his life, Adib died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) at 9.41pm today.

His body will be brought back to his home state of Kedah tonight, in accordance with his family’s wishes.

In a separate statement on Facebook, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri offered condolences to Adib’s family, while also sympathising with the Fire and Rescue Department, who lost a valiant rescuer in Adib.

“This is a day of mourning for all Malaysians. We ask that this tragedy does not just end here. It should be resolved as soon as possible by the relevant authorities justly,” he added, having noted that Adib’s death was due to his carrying out of his duties for peace in the country.

Bumiputera rights group Perkasa’s president Datuk Ibrahim Ali similarly offered condolences to Adib’s family, reiterating his previous call for the government to immediately set up a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to probe who caused Adib’s death.

“The government can form an RCI for Adib’s justice as what was done in Teoh Beng Hock’s case. If this case happened to a non-Malay, surely there would be loud demands for an RCI to be formed,” he said, adding that Perkasa was demanding that such a commission be formed within 48 hours.

“Whoever is responsible must receive the proportionate punishment,” he said.

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said he was sad to hear news of Adib’s passing, describing the late fireman as a victim of the tragic riots in front of the Seafield temple.

“To his family and teammates, be patient and strong in facing this painful trial,” he said in a statement that was carried on PAS mouthpiece HarakahDaily, having described Adib as having given up his life while carrying out rescue work and seeking to ensure national harmony.