Selangor govt saddened by Muhammad Adib’s passing

Amirudin expressed his condolences to the family members of the late fireman. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Dec 17 — The Selangor government is saddened over the passing of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim who died at the National Heart Institute (IJN), Kuala Lumpur tonight.

Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari had expressed his condolences to the family members of the late fireman.

“I repeat my confidence in the capability of the Royal Malaysia Police and the Attorney-General's Cambers in carrying out their investigations on the case.

“If it is proven that there were criminal elements involved, I hope the criminal concerned would be immediately brought to face prosecution and receive the harshest sentence for the inhumane act,” he said in a statement.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was also a member of the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) of the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) was severely injured after being assaulted in a rioting incident at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple at USJ25, Subang Jaya on Nov 27.

Yesterday, IJN explained in a statement that Muhammad Adib's health condition was getting worse and his lungs were slowly deteriorating since the last 24 hours. — Bernama