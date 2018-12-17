Selangor police: Adib’s case now reclassified as murder

Members of the police forensic unit carry out investigations using a 3D scanning device on Jalan Persiaran Kewajipan in front of the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple, November 28, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Police have reclassified the case of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, who was injured during the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple riots on November 27, from attempted murder to murder.

Selangor deputy police chief Deputy Commissioner Datuk Ab Rashid Ab Wahab confirmed this to the media following Adib’s death at 9.41pm earlier at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

“We have reclassified it from Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder to Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he said in a statement.

Adib, who was hospitalised for 21 days before he succumbed to his injuries, was engaged and due to be married this month.

According to a Housing and Local Government Ministry spokesman, Adib's body will be brought back to his home state of Kedah by ambulance tonight in accordance with his family's wishes.

Zuraida said Adib's family members had been by his side since this morning, and were present when the 24-year-old passed away.

It is understood that the firefighter's remains was initially planned to be sent to the Hang Tuah Fire and Rescue station for funeral prayers after the Subuh prayers, and then flown by helicopter to Kedah, but was changed on the family’s request.