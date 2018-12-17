Saifuddin: Umno leaders calling it quits due to loss of confidence in Zahid’s leadership

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi delivers his speech during the party’s annual general assembly at PWTC in Kuala Lumpur September 30, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUANTAN, Dec 17 — The move of several former Umno leaders in quitting the party to join Pakatan Harapan (PH), particularly to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), was due to loss of confidence in its president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

PH secretariat chief secretary Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the move had nothing to do with alleged money politics as the PH component parties did not have the funds to do so and they did not practice such means to attract members.

“Umno faces divisions among its leaders... some already quit and there is one group still loyal and continue to stay in Umno, but even then, they are divided into two factions.

“One party wants Ahmad Zahid to remain as president, while the other faction wants him to step down... so I think this is due to the fact that they don’t trust Zahid apart from they may think that Umno in its current position, is no longer able to achieve its original struggles,” he said.

He said this after visiting and delivering contributions to the Pasdec Makmur kindergarten in Indera Mahkota here today.

He said what was happening to Umno came as no surprise since money politics had been 'rampant' in the party that its original struggles are no longer important to several party leaders.

“I don’t think money is a factor for them to quit Umno now. I think they choose PPBM because some similarities in their goals and principles compared to DAP and PKR that are quite different,” he said.

At the same time he said each component party in PH had its own method of absorbing the former opposition parties’ members.

He said, the growing concern in PH over the inclusion of former Umno leaders was acknowledged and discussed in the Presidential Council openly and in a respectful manner. — Bernama