Pakatan urged to field PPBM candidate in Cameron Highlands by-election

A Pakatan Harapan flag is seen along Jalan Sg Chua August 23, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUANTAN, Dec 17 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties’ leaders have been asked to consider fielding a candidate from the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) to contest in the Cameron Highlands by-election.

Although the area was known as a 'traditional seat' of the DAP, the PPBM was seen to have more advantages as the area had the majority of Malay voters.

The proposal was submitted by PPBM Sungai Koyan division Armada (youth) chief Samsul Nizam Abd Rahim in his presentation titled New Malaysia: Strategies to Face the By-Election and the 15th General Election (GE15) at the Pahang PPBM Convention, here today.

“Although DAP has been able to reduce the majority of Barisan Nasional (BN) votes in the last 14th General Election (GE14), but the party still failed to pull the hearts of Malay voters in the constituency,” he said.

In the GE14, BN candidate Datuk C. Sivarraajh won the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat in a five-cornered fight with a majority of 597 votes.

However, on Nov 30, the Election Court declared the victory null and void as there were corrupt practices to influence voters in the constituency.

Following the court decision, the Election Commission will proceed with preparations for a by-election in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat as no appeal was recorded over the annulment of the voting results. — Bernama