EC lodges report against GE14 candidates who failed to submit expenditure statements

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 17 — Sixty-two candidates for the 14th General Election (GE14) failed to submit their election expenditure statements, says Election Commission (EC) chairman Azhar Azizan Harun.

“This number comprises 14 candidates who vied for parliamentary seats and 48 for state seats,” he said in a statement today.

Azhar said the Election Offences Act 1954 stipulated that all candidates or their agents must submit their election expenditure statements to the state election director within 31 days after the GE14 results were gazetted on May 28, 2018.

“The deadline for submission of the statement was June 28.

“As such, the EC has lodged police reports against the candidates who failed to submit their statements,” he said, adding that the implications of failure to submit the election expenditure statement would include not being allowed to attend the Dewan Rakyat or state assembly sitting, not being allowed to participate in any elections for five years and being charged with breaking the law.

For the record, the EC received 687 nominations for parliamentary seats and 1,646 for state seats in the GE14. — Bernama