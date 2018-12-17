Firefighter Muhammad Adib dies

Muhammad Adib passed away around 9.41pm, about three weeks after being hospitalised over his injuries during the Seafield temple rioting. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim passed away tonight.

Malay Mail understands that he died around 9.41pm, three weeks after being hospitalised for injuries suffered during the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam temple rioting on November 27.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin, who was present at the National Heart Institute (IJN) where Adib was hospitalised, confirmed his death at 9.41pm.

According to a Housing and Local Government Ministry spokesman, Adib's body will be brought back to his home state of Kedah by ambulance tonight in accordance with his family's wishes.

The 24-year-old was engaged and due to be married this month.

Zuraida said Adib's family members had been by his side since this morning, and were present when he passed away.

“All Malaysians feel this unexpected loss. He lasted exactly three weeks after being injured, and succumbed to his wounds despite the best efforts of the doctors,” she said at the press conference.

It is understood that the firefighter's remains was initially planned to be sent to the Hang Tuah Fire and Rescue station for funeral prayers after the solat Subuh, and then flown by helicopter to Kedah, but this was changed due to the family’s request.