Transport minister unveils e-hailing app TaxiGo

Loke said more e-hailing platforms could bring positive development in the taxi industry. ― Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

CYBERJAYA, Dec 17 — The TaxiGo application has been introduced as another e-hailing platform for taxi and car rental operators in the country.

Transport Minister, Anthony Loke Siew Fook said more e-hailing platforms for taxis could bring positive development in the taxi industry in the country as well as giving more options to consumers who want ‘affordable fares’ and ‘good service’.

According to him, TaxiGo app operator, Cab MMobility Sdn Bhd, assured that TaxiGo is open to taxi drivers and rental cars with Public Service Vehicle (PSV) licence only, while private vehicle owners are not allowed to use the application.

“The fare is based on the existing taxi fare,” he told reporters after launching the TaxiGo app here today.

Loke said Cab MMobility also offered to install a ‘Digital Advertising Media’ service in taxis for free as an alternative source of income for taxi drivers.

“Taxi drivers will enjoy monthly income of between 10 and 20 per cent, not from fares, if their taxi is equipped with these digital ads,” he said.

Present at the launch were Cab MMobility chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar and its chief executive officer Kenny Lai. — Bernama