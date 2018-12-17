Jakim lauds Broadcasting Dept’s move in issuing list of preachers

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) lauded the move by the Broadcasting Department in issuing the list of religious preachers being prioritised to appear on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) television and radio channels starting January 2019.

Its director-general, Datuk Mohamad Nordin Ibrahim said the move would ensure that the three main thrusts of Islamic affairs management in the country, namely Rahmatan Lil Alamin, Maqasid Syariah and Manhaj Malaysia, would run in harmony.

“Jakim would also like to inform and advise religious preachers who would appear on radio or television in the country to get their teaching credentials from state Islamic religious department or council to ensure smooth running of their work and to ensure that all existing requirements are met,” he said in a statement here today.

Yesterday, the Broadcasting Department explained that every religious preacher selected to appear in RTM television and radio channels must be accredited by Jakim.

Hence, it said the letter containing the list of names of religious preachers to appear on RTM which went viral on social media was only aimed at informing the public about some Jakim-accredited preachers and had nothing to do with any individual or political party.

The letter signed by Senior Private Secretary to the Minister of Communications and Multimedia also contained a list of religious preachers approved by the Minister Gobind Singh Deo to appear on RTM television and radio channels and also the names of preachers screened and accredited by the Prime Minister’s Department. — Bernama