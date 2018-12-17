Speaker: Cameron Highlands seat declared vacant from Dec 15

Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said Dewan Rakyat today received a letter of notification from the chairman of the EC that the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat has been declared vacant with effect from December 15. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The Dewan Rakyat today received a letter of notification from the chairman of the Election Commission (EC) that the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat has been declared vacant with effect from December 15.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof said the parliamentary seat fell vacant as the incumbent Datuk C. Sivarraajh had not made his final appeal against the court ruling within the stipulated date of December 14.

“Sivarraajh has failed to file the latest appeal on December 14, 2018 pursuant to Section 36A of the Election Offences Act 1954 to the Federal Court following the decision of the Election Judge on November 30 declaring that the 14th General Election result for Cameron Highlands on May 9 was void.

“The High Court also on December 13, 2018 issued an order pursuant to Section 36 (2) (a) of the Election Offences Act 1954 declaring that the general election for the P.078 Cameron Highlands parliamentary constituency on May 9 was null and void,” the Speaker said in a statement here.

As such, he said the EC will hold a by-election within 60 days in Cameron Highlands.

Media reported that the Election Court on November 30 declared Barisan Nasional’s victory for the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat null and void after ruling that corrupt practices were committed to induce voters in the constituency. — Bernama