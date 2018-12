Maire said the new tax would raise €500 million in 2019. — Reuters pic

PARIS, Dec 17 — France will introduce its own tax on large internet and technology companies from January 1, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said today amid difficulties in finalising a new EU-wide levy.

France has been pushing hard for a new so-called “GAFA tax” — named after Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon — to ensure the global giants pay a fair share of taxes on their massive businesses in Europe.

Maire said the new tax would raise €500 million (RM2.3 billion) in 2019. — AFP