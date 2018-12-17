Weather forces Fire Dept to suspend rescue of injured Japanese researcher on Mulu

Members of the special air unit make their way to Camp 4 of Mount Mulu in Miri, December 17, 2018. — Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department

KUCHING, Dec 17 — Unfavourable weather and cloudy conditions have prevented the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) from rescuing Japanese researcher Akihiro Noda who was injured while climbing Mount Mulu in Miri two nights ago.

The rescue operation was stopped at about 3.50pm today, but will resume tomorrow.

A special air unit from the department has been despatched in the rescue operation.

Noda, 25, is reported to have injured his backbone and ribs in a fall two nights ago.

He was taken to Camp 4 of Mount Mulu, according to a spokesman of the state Fire and Rescue Department said today.

The official said the airlift operation will depend on weather conditions around Camp 4.

The spokesman said Noda was with two other Japanese researchers and three porters when the incident happened.

He said the Marudi fire and rescue station was alerted by an official from the Mulu National Park at about 1.22pm yesterday requesting for assistance.

“The incident happened about 9pm on December 15, on the third day of ascending the 1,820 metres high mountain, when the victim fell.

“The victim was found to be unable to move due to the injuries and required to be airlifted to bring him down the mountain,” he said.