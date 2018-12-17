Five talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara is seen during their Champions League Semi Final Second Leg against Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid May 1, 2018. — Reuters pic

BERLIN, Dec 17 — Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Werder Bremen kept them nine points clear at the top of the Bundesliga, ahead of Borussia Moenchengladbach and Bayern Munich.

Here are five talking points from the weekend’ action:

Schwegler invents the VW-Trabbi

Hanover 96 midfielder Pirmin Schwegler went for a car metaphor to describe his team’s 4-0 home defeat by Bayern Munich.

“Their Lamborghini had a full tank — but our VW-Trabbi was running on empty,” said the Swiss.

Most observers got the point but were left imagining what a VW-Trabbi might look like.

Trabbi is the popular name for the Trabant, the ubiquitous tiny car which was manufactured in the former East Germany — not by Volkswagen.

“Pirmin Schwegler compared the match to the car industry and in doing so created a new brand of car,” noted Kicker magazine’s website.

Bayer coach Herrlich under pressure again

Bayer Leverkusen coach Heiko Herrlich is under pressure again after a 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt left his side further away from their target of qualifying for the Champions League.

Leverkusen are down to eleventh with 18 points, 10 adrift of the top four.

German media said that Peter Bosz, who had six months in charge of Borussia Dortmund last season, and RB Salzburg’s Marco Rose were among the possible replacements.

The 47-year-old Herrlich is in his second season at the club.

Bayern go from one extreme to the other

Not surprisingly for a club nicknamed FC Hollywood, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have gone from one extreme to the other.

In crisis only one month ago, the Bundesliga champions now seem unstoppable after three successive league wins, according to midfielder Thiago Alcantara.

“We started this campaign very well, in a very good mood, but then we relaxed,” Thiago told the Bundesliga’s website. “But it always depends on us, and if we show the performance that we did today, nobody can stop us.”

Good omen for Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund’s 2-1 win over Werder Bremen ensured that they will be top when the Bundesliga reaches the halfway mark, earning them the so-called ‘Autumn championship’.

It will be the fourth time they have claimed the crown and, on all four previous occasions, they have gone on to win the title.

However, forward Marco Reus was not impressed. “Being top halfway through the season is a nice side note, but it doesn’t mean much if you’re not top of the table at the end of the season. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Leipzig hope to finish with 11 men at Bayern

Having seen off Mainz 05 4-1 at the weekend, fourth-placed Leipzig visit Bayern Munich on Wednesday with a simple aim: to avoid having a player sent off.

Leipzig have only visited Bayern twice before, losing both times, and in each match, they received a red card in the first half.

“We all know it will be a difficult match, and not so many teams have won in Munich, but we want to give it a go, we are in good form,” said striker Timo Werner.

“It hasn’t gone so well for us there in the past. If we could finish with 11 men for the first time, that would already be a success.” — Reuters