Facing new 1MDB charges, Jho Low repeats claim of innocence

Low issued yet another statement today to proclaim his innocence. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho today maintained his innocence after new criminal charges connected to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal were filed against him.

Low, who is already wanted in Malaysia to face multiple criminal charges over alleged money-laundering, issued a statement today to proclaim his innocence.

“Mr. Low maintains his innocence. As has been stated previously, Mr. Low will not submit to any jurisdiction where guilt has been predetermined by politics and there is no independent legal process.

“It is clear that Mr. Low cannot get a fair trial in Malaysia, where the regime has proven numerous times that they have no interest in the rule of law,” Low’s spokesman said through his attorneys in a brief statement this evening.

The statement was sent out by a public relations firm based in Australia.

MORE TO COME