Tun Dr Siti Hasmah visits fireman Muhammad Adib at IJN

Tun Dr Siti Hasmah arrives at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur December 17, 2018. — Picture via Twitter

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Prime Minister’s wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali today spent 45 minutes visiting Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim, the fireman who was seriously injured in the Seafield Sri Maha Mariamman Temple fracas, at the National Heart Institute (IJN) here today.

According to sources, Dr Siti Hasmah arrived at the IJN at about 3pm and left at 3.45pm.

She was accompanied by officers from the Fire and Rescue Department and was briefed about Muhammad Adib’s condition by medical officers from the IJN.

Yesterday, IJN in a statement announced that Muhammad Adib was critically ill, as he suffered progressive deterioration of his lung function in the last 24 hours.

It said that a thorough assessment showed signs of consolidation and hardening of the lung tissue, thus making gas exchange ineffective.

Muhammad Adib was allegedly beaten up by several people on Nov 27 during the riots near the temple in Subang Jaya caused by a dispute over the proposed relocation of the house of worship.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit at the Ramsay Sime Darby Medical Centre, Subang Jaya, at 1am before being transferred to the IJN the following night. — Bernama