Zuraida: Respect Nurul Izzah's decision, Anwar will guide PKR's next move

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — PKR’s next steps after its senior leader Nurul Izzah Anwar’s move to quit all leadership posts should be according to party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s plans, PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin said today.

Zuraida said she believed that Nurul Izzah had made her decision after careful thought, adding that the latter’s decision to resign as PKR vice-president should be respected.

“If we respect her decision to contest as Keadilan vice-president in the party elections, now her decision to give up that post should also be respected by Keadilan’s entire leadership and members,” Zuraida said in a brief statement today when asked to respond on the matter.

“I wish to urge for all quarters to accept her decision to give up the positions as Keadilan vice-president and Penang state chief,” she added.

“Any further action on this issue should be guided by the plans by Parti Keadilan Rakyat president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” she said.

Zuraida and Nurul Izzah, as well as Chua Tian Chang and Dr Xavier Jayakumar were elected as PKR’s four vice-presidents in the recently concluded PKR party polls.

Earlier today, Nurul Izzah, who is Anwar’s eldest daughter, announced her immediate resignation from the PKR vice-presidency and her appointment yesterday as PKR Penang chief, amid fresh allegations of nepotism and favouritism at the ruling party.

She also relinquished her federal government appointments, including as chairman of the special task force on the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET).

Nurul Izzah said she will remain a PKR member and lawmaker until the expiry of her term at the next general election that is due in five years.

Nurul Izzah said she would leave it to the PKR leadership to decide on her positions in Parliament’s bipartisan watchdog Public Accounts Committee and in Penang’s state-level government-linked companies.