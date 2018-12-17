Gang 08 Spider Banting man wanted for bar manager murder

Fadzil said the 27-year-old suspect identified as Ragu Anpaznakan from Taman Dato Hormat, Telok Panglima Garang, Banting has been involved in several violent crime cases over the years. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, Dec 17 — Police are looking for a member of Gang 08 Spider Banting wanted in connection with the brutal murder of a 28-year-old bar manager who was slashed to death outside a club here yesterday morning.

Selangor CID chief Senior Asst Comm Fadzil Ahmat said the 27-year-old suspect identified as Ragu Anpaznakan from Taman Dato Hormat, Telok Panglima Garang, Banting has been involved in several violent crime cases over the years.

“The suspect was not charged for the said violent crime cases as evidence and statement against him was not sufficient to charge him in court.

“However he was detained and investigated under Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012 for action to be taken under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years.

“Along the investigations, investigators made changes to his charges and the suspect was instead charged under Section 43 of the Societies Act 1966 on November 16 and was released on bail after paying RM3,500. His case is scheduled for trial in April next year,” said Fadzil.

Fadzil urged members of the public with information on his whereabouts to come forward and assist the police.

To date, five suspects have been arrested over the bar manager’s murder including a woman.

All those in custody are also known to be involved in a string of violent cases and are under remand till December 23.

The police have yet to establish the motive of the murder.

However, statements from witnesses have been recorded and the police have also obtained a CCTV recording of the incident.

The police said the victim, Edward Rishal S. Reggie, worked as a manager at the Bar Shack Kitchen Bar in Bangsar.

In the incident, Edward was brutally slashed to death by at least five men armed with machetes outside the Rahasiyam bar at 8 Avenue, Jalan Sungai Jernih 8/1.

He died of slash wounds to his head and body.

Fadzil had earlier said that initial investigations showed that an hour before the victim was attacked, there was a heated argument outside the bar among a group of men.

He said the victim was not present at the premises at the time but is said to have showed up later after finishing work.

Fadzil said an hour after the argument, several men in four cars showed up at the bar and a brawl broke out.

The victim, who ran into the bar on seeing the men, was chased and slashed.

The police also seized four cars believed to have been used by the suspect and three machetes following the incident.

An ambulance was summoned to the scene and paramedics found the victim had died at the scene.

Fadzil urged those with information to contact the Petaling Jaya CID at 03-7966 2222.