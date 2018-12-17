KJ: Nurul Izzah a worthy rival, waste if no political comeback

Nurul Izzah said she will remain a PKR member and a lawmaker until the expiry of her term at the next general election that is due in five years. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Umno’s Khairy Jamaluddin today paid tribute to his political rival Nurul Izzah Anwar after the latter quit from PKR leadership positions to be a mere party member.

Khairy said it would be a loss if the Permatang Pauh MP does not return to the frontlines of the country’s political arena.

“An exemplary MP and worthy opponent. I am sure once the country is finally ready for a generational change in politics, @n_izzah will be back. It would be a terrible waste if she doesn’t return to frontline politics,” the Rembau MP and former Umno Youth chief said on his official Twitter account today.

Earlier today, Nurul Izzah announced her immediate resignation from the PKR vice-presidency amid fresh allegations of nepotism and favouritism at the ruling party.

The eldest daughter of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also relinquished her new appointment as the party’s Penang chief as well as other federal government appointments, including as chairman of the special task force on the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET).

Nurul Izzah said she will remain a PKR member and a lawmaker until the expiry of her term at the next general election that is due in five years.

Nurul Izzah said she would leave it to the PKR leadership to decide on her positions in Parliament’s bipartisan watchdog Public Accounts Committee and in Penang’s state-level government-linked companies.