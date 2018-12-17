Sanjeevan charged with revealing content of police report

Sanjeevan was accused of revealing the content of a police report ‘THSL 37529/15’ to the public via his blog three years ago. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

PETALING JAYA, Dec 17 — Malaysian Crime Watch Task Force (MyWatch) chairman Datuk R. Sri Sanjeevan has been charged at the Sessions Court here today for disclosing the content of a police report in his blog three years ago.

Sri Sanjeevan, 34, however pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before Judge Norshila Kamaruddin.

According to the charge, Sri Sanjeevan as the owner of the blog https://srisanjeevanr. blogspot.my, was accused of revealing the content of a police report ‘THSL 37529/15’ to the public via his blog.

The offence was allegedly committed at 69-2, Jalan Puteri, Bandar Puteri, Puchong, at 9.07 pm, Nov 13 2015 under Section 203A (1) of the Penal Code and is punishable under Section 203A (2) of the same code which provides for a maximum fine of RM1 million or a maximum jail term of one year or both upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Asyraf Ashy’ari Kamaruzzaman offered bail at RM15,000 in one surety however Sri Sanjeevan who was represented by counsel S. Preakas apply for bail at RM5,000 on the grounds that his client had been cooperating with police.

The court allowed Sri Sanjeevan to go on bail at RM5,000 in one surety and set Feb 8 2019 for case mention. — Bernama