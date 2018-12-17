Johor PKR chief quits, but says not linked to Nurul Izzah’s resignation

Hassan said the PKR party constitution should be amended to change the selection process for state PKR chiefs. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Johor PKR chief Hassan Abdul Karim today gave up his position just three days after being appointed, saying he wants the selection process for the party’s state chairman position to be more transparent.

Hassan, who had served as Johor PKR chief from 2014 to 2018, told Malay Mail he had the numbers to back his reappointment to the post, but did not want to keep the position as it was being disputed.

Hassan said the current selection method under the PKR party constitution for the position is via appointment, but believes it should be through an election instead, to prevent dissatisfaction.

“I think PKR is a reformist party, so in a democratic party, the process of election is important, not appointment,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

“Under the Constitution, the power to appoint the state chairman is under the president’s prerogative / discretion. The president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, he went and consulted the division heads, he did consult.

“He will consult (in) one state after another, but I think it’s not good enough... the process must be transparent,” he said.

Hassan said the PKR party constitution should be amended to change the selection process for state PKR chiefs, to avoid those in the leadership positions from having their legitimacy questioned by the party’s grassroots leaders and members.

“Sometimes people can accept an appointment, but sometimes they contest it, so how can you be a state chairman without full command, full respect from the grassroots,” he said.

He said there were no issues in the past when he became Johor PKR chief, as the process was open, with candidates having access to information regarding their respective vote tally.

“This time, I won, but the results are questioned by other candidates. That’s why to be fair to all the other candidates, the process should not be like this,” he.

Hassan also confirmed to Malay Mail that his resignation was not connected to party colleague Nurul Izzah Anwar’s decision earlier today to resign from the elected posts of PKR vice-president and Penang PKR chief

Hassan’s appointment as Johor PKR chief was announced on December 14, while Nurul Izzah’s appointment as Penang PKR chief was announced yesterday.

Hassan also confirmed to Malay Mail that his decision was not linked to PKR member Latheefa Koya’s remarks, saying that it was merely a “coincidence”.

Earlier today, Latheefa — who was formerly a PKR central leadership council member — had questioned the appointments of several state PKR chiefs including Hassan’s and Nurul Izzah’s.

Hassan had today also in a press statement thanked PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for appointing him as Johor PKR chief, before refusing the appointment.

“The new chairman has to be selected more democratically and transparently in line with the principle of PKR’s ‘reformasi’ struggle,” he said, confirming however that he would remain a PKR member and PKR’s Pasir Gudang MP, and continue to support the Pakatan Harapan government in Parliament and Anwar as PKR president and future prime minister.