PPBM committee to vet membership applications of ex-Umno men, Muhyiddin says

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) has set up a committee to peruse and screen membership applications from former Umno leaders.

PPBM president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the committee is chaired by his deputy and Kedah Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir.

“This committee will first carefully study each membership application received to ensure the applicants have not been involved in any corrupt practice, abuse of power and crime,” he said in a statement on his official Facebook page today.

Muhyiddin said PPBM would also obtain cooperation from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and Royal Malaysian Police for the vetting process, besides internally carrying out evaluation from the political angle.

He said the party’s Supreme Leadership Council would only make the decision of approving or rejecting any of the applications after receiving the committee’s report.

On the application from former Melaka Chief Minister, Tan Sri Abdul Rahim Tamby Chik to join PPBM, Muhyiddin said it would depend on vetting by the committee.

“It is unfair at this stage to assume that former Umno leaders who hand in their membership application forms have been automatically accepted as (PPBM) members.

“Their applications must be evaluated first before the party’s Supreme Leadership Council makes any decision on these applications,” he added. — Bernama