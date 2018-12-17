See these people play a round of ‘guess that song’ challenge (VIDEO)

Staff from YouTube channel React attempt a round of ‘guess that song’ challenge.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 17 — Popular YouTube channel React rounded up their staff for another round of “guess that song” challenge and this time the theme was female singers from the 2000s.

The channel often includes videos of kids, teens and adults reacting to anything and everything on their YouTube channel which boasts quite a large following.

Some of the songs they had to guess included Hollaback Girl by Gwen Stefani, Since U Be Gone by Kelly Clarkson, Bleeding Love by Leona Lewis and more.

Watch the video below and see how many of these songs you can identify correctly.