A trader at the Taman Tun Dr Ismail market donates to Tabung Harapan Malaysia June 12, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Tabung Harapan Malaysia has now collected more than RM198 million.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the crowd-fund has received RM198,832,800.66 as of 3pm today.