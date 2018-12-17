Rafizi: Nurul Izzah shows idealism trumps power, position

Rafizi expressed shock at Nurul Izzah’s decision, but urged fellow PKR members to accept it. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Nurul Izzah Anwar’s decision to quit all PKR leadership positions is proof that there are more important things than power, fellow party colleague Rafizi Ramli said today.

Rafizi said Nurul Izzah’s decision was shocking, but urged PKR members to accept her move to give up her posts as PKR vice-president and her newly-announced post yesterday of PKR Penang chief.

“I hope Keadilan members accept Izzah’s decision by giving full support and encouragement. It is also proof that the the idealism of reformation remains fresh in Keadilan,” he said in a statement on his official Facebook account today.

“Senior positions within the party are just one way to contribute. Izzah has and will prove that the idealism of the struggle is more important than position, title or power. Therefore, her decision today, although shocking, is a message that we should emulate,” he added.

Rafizi’s comments and Nurul Izzah’s decision come following allegations of factionalism and infighting for PKR’s internal polls, as well as accusations of irregularities during party elections.

