Shahril to bid farewell to MRT Corp end of this month

Datuk Najmuddin Abdullah (pic) will replace Shahril as acting CEO. — Picture by Choo Choy May

PETALING JAYA, Dec 17 — Datuk Seri Shahril Mokhtar will step down as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mass Rapid Transit Corporation Sdn Bhd (MRT Corp) at the end of the year, the company said in a statement today.

Its director of strategic communications and stakeholder relations, Datuk Najmuddin Abdullah, will be the acting CEO until a new CEO is appointed by the government, the statement read.

MRT Corp said Shahril, who took over the helm on January 5, 2015, will not be extending his contract when it ends on December 31, in order to pursue other career options.

“I will cherish every moment I had with MRT Corp, especially the highlights such as the opening for the MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang Line, Malaysia’s first MRT line, and the commencement of work of the MRT Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya Line,” he said in the statement.

MRT Corp also pointed out that Najmuddin’s appointment as acting CEO was agreed by its Board of Directors during a meeting on December 14.