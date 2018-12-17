Retract resignation? Don't ever speak on my behalf, Nurul Izzah tells PPBM leader

Nurul Izzah Anwar speaks to Malay Mail during an interview in Kuala Lumpur May 6, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Nurul Izzah Anwar today told off PPBM strategist Datuk Rais Hussin for suggesting that she would eventually retract her resignation as PKR vice-president.

The Permatang Pauh MP tagged Rais in a Twitter post, where she said: "Kindly refrain from ever commenting on my behalf."

Attached to the post was an article quoting Rais as saying that he believes Nurul Izzah will retract her resignation as PKR vice-president, and that she is committed to holistic reforms.

“She is committed to holistic reforms. To make it happen she must retract her resignation. I believe she will, and come back stronger and refreshed. For now, let us give her some latitude,” he had said.

Nurul Izzah announced today her immediate resignation from the PKR vice-presidency as the ruling party is hit by fresh allegations of nepotism and favouritism.

The eldest daughter of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also relinquished her new appointment as the party’s Penang chief and her other federal government appointments, including as chairman of the special task force on the problem-riddled Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET).

She made it clear she will remain a member of PKR and a lawmaker until the term expires, at the next general election due in five years.

The member of the bipartisan Public Accounts Committee said she leaves her position in the parliamentary watchdog to her party.

Kindly refrain from ever commenting on my behalf. @raishussin https://t.co/6UPLHe2Chd — Nurul Izzah (@n_izzah) December 17, 2018

Nurul Izzah said she regretted delaying her resignation, chalking it down to the rapid political changes that have taken place within her party and nationally since campaigning in the May 9 general election.

“Now that I have had the chance to take stock of where I stand in relation to politics, I am resolved to doing the right thing,” she said.

She did not actually make clear the reason for her resignation, saying only that there are “beliefs and ideals I hold dear and I feel that I can be most true to them by taking this course of action I am now announcing”.

Nurul Izzah reiterated her commitment to government and legislative reforms.

She noted that her party, one of four in the Pakatan Harapan coalition, had played a key role in expanding the democratic space for reforms and wished the new PKR leadership all the best.

But the woman — who was once dubbed “Puteri Reformasi” at the start of her political awakening in 1998 — indicated that all may not be well within PKR, which has been roiled in controversy even after its internal leadership elections ended.

“To what end will come of the successful completion of the promised reform agenda by Pakatan Harapan remains to be seen — as such, it remains crucial that all stakeholders continue pressing for the fulfillment of the reforms, as well as the continuation of policies and programs of the previous government if proven to be beneficial for the rakyat.

“I wish the leadership and the party the very best,” she said.