Five-day police custody for Perak boy who impregnated sister

Police picked up the teenage father at a secondary school in Kampar yesterday. — AFP pic

IPOH, Dec 17 — A 13-year-old who fathered a child with his 15-year-old sister will be held in police detention until December 21.

Kampar district police chief Superintendent Hasron Nazri Hashim said the girl and her newborn are currently warded at the Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun here, but will likely be put under state care upon discharge.

“We will refer the victim and the baby to the Social Welfare Department after they have been discharged,” he told reporters.

The shocking sibling sex case emerged yesterday when the girl went into sudden labour at their home in Taman Diawan, Kampar.

The baby girl sustained head injuries resulting from a fall into the toilet bowl.

Police picked up the teenage father at a secondary school in Kampar yesterday. Investigations to date revealed the siblings had engaged in sex several times since May.

The case is being investigated as incest, under Section 376 of the Penal Code, which punishes adult offenders with a jail term of nothing less than 10 years but not more than 30 and whipping.

However, girls under 16 and boys under 13 are deemed to be incapable of giving consent.