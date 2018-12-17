Bursa stays in the red at mid-afternoon

Bursa Malaysia remains lower after the break with little buying interest. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-afternoon on weak buying sentiment amid signs of a slowdown in global growth.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 5.32 points lower at 1,656.64 from Friday’s close of 1,661.96, after opening 12.68 points lower at 1,649.28.

Overall market breadth stayed unfavourable with 609 losers and 133 gainers, while 285 counters remained unchanged, 874 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Volume stood at 918.90 million units valued at RM561.37 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.37, Public Bank eased four sen to RM24.70, Tenaga fell 10 sen to RM13.16 while Petronas Chemicals gained seven sen to RM9.19.

Of actives, PriceWorth International added half-a-sen to six sen, Sapura Energy lost half-a-sen to 32.5 sen and KNM fell 1.5 sen to eight sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 74.91 points lower at 11,344.20, the FBMT 100 Index declined 67.51 points to 11,250.02, the FBM 70 lost 201.30 points to 12,992.26, the FBM Emas Shariah Index edged down 74.91 points to 11,344.20 and the FBM Ace Index erased 72.39 points to 4,317.72.

Sectorwise, the Financial Services Index gave up 91.69 points to 17,266.06, the Plantation Index trimmed 51.86 points to 6,595.80 and the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 1.31 points to 165.49. — Bernama