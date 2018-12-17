Dr M: No Sabah PPBM, but Sabahans can join

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attends a dialogue organised by the Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) in Cyberjaya December 17, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

CYBERJAYA, Dec 17 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) will not open a chapter in Sabah, chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today after Sabah Umno leaders resigned from the Opposition party.

Dr Mahathir, who is also the prime minister, said, however, that PPBM was still open to Sabahans.

“No, we are not going to form any party in Sabah but Sabah people can join the party,” Dr Mahathir said to reporters after attending a dialogue organised by Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) here, today.

Previously, Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking said he was confident that Dr Mahathir will hold to PPBM’s promise of not spreading its wings to Sabah as agreed before the 14th general election.

Leiking also expressed confidence that PPBM president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will also take the same approach to honour the understanding.

According to him, the unwritten understanding remained as the basis of the good relations between Warisan and PPBM.

Some of the Sabah Umno leaders who left the Malay nationalist party last week had expressed support for Dr Mahathir’s leadership.