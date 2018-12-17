Two more, including woman, arrested for bar manager murder at 8 Avenue

Edward Rishal S. Reggie worked as a bar manager in Bangsar. — Picture courtesy of police source

PETALING JAYA, Dec 17 — The police have arrested a man and a woman in connection with the brutal murder of a 28-year-old bar manager who was slashed to death outside a club here on Sunday morning.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zani Che Din said to date, five suspects have been arrested, including the woman.

“Investigations are underway. Most of the suspects in custody now have been arrested previously in other districts for violent crime cases,” he said.

Investigators had initially arrested three men at the scene who have since been remanded.

The latest suspects, the man and the woman, were taken to Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court this morning.

Selangor CID chief Senior Asst Comm Fadzil Ahmat said all suspects have been remanded until December 23 to facilitate investigations.

The police have yet to establish a motive for the murder.

However, statements from witnesses have been recorded and the police have also obtained a CCTV recording of the incident.

The police said the victim Edward Rishal S. Reggie worked as a manager at Bar Shack Kitchen Bar in Bangsar.

In the incident, Edward was brutally slashed to death by at least five men armed with machetes outside the Rahasiyam bar at 8 Avenue, Jalan Sungai Jernih 8/1.

He died of slash wounds to his head and body.

The suspects (circled in red) seen slashing the victim Edward Rishal S. Reggie. — Screenshot from CCTV

Fadzil had earlier said that initial investigations showed that an hour before the victim was attacked, there was a heated argument outside the bar among a group of men.

He said the victim was not present at the premises at the time but is said to have showed up later after finishing work.

Fadzil said an hour after the argument, several men in four cars showed up at the bar and a brawl broke out.

The victim, who ran into the bar on seeing the men, was chased and slashed.

The police also seized four cars believed to have been used by the suspect and three machetes following the incident.

An ambulance was summoned to the scene and paramedics found the victim had died at the scene.

Fadzil urged those with information to contact the Petaling Jaya CID at 03-7966 2222.