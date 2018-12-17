In first, Malaysian researchers to conduct study on ovarian cancer blood test

This is following an institutional investment of RM39 million by InterVenn BioSciences, a biotech company based in USA to develop the cancer early detection blood test in collaboration with CRM and Technology Park Malaysia (TPM). — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Malaysia is the first country in Asia to start a clinical study of ovarian cancer diagnostic blood test in early 2019, said chief executive officer (CEO) of Clinical Research Malaysia (CRM), Dr Akhmal Yusof.

TPM acting president/CEO, Sharbani Harun said that the collaboration marked an important milestone for Malaysia to become a central hub for the Asia-Pacific region, towards the advancement of research and development in the field of biomedical and life sciences.

Meanwhile, Dr Akhmal added InterVenn’s decision to conduct clinical study here is a testament to the country’s capabilities in terms of infrastructure, good clinical practice, certified investigators and a large patient pool.

Once clinical validation and regulatory processes are completed, the ovarian cancer blood test will be offered as a laboratory diagnostic test.

The investment is led by San Francisco-based biotech investor Genoa Ventures, with participation from True Ventures, Amplify Partners, Boost VC and Prado SV.

InterVenn has also established subsidiaries in Kuala Lumpur and Manila to foster biotechnology, drive AI adoption and support Industrial Revolution 4.0 in South-east Asia. — Bernama