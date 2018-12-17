Dr M, Azmin say they are in the dark over Nurul Izzah’s shock resignation

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad visits a booth after attending a dialogue organised by the Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) in Cyberjaya December 17, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

CYBERJAYA, Dec 17 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he has no clue as to why Nurul Izzah Anwar quit as a PKR vice-president.

“I don’t know, she must have her reasons. I don’t know anything about what is happening to PKR,” he told reporters after attending a dialogue organised by Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT) here, today.

PKR deputy president Azmin Ali, who was also at the event, told reporters that he is hoping to get an answer from Nurul Izzah.

“I just learned about it this morning. I will try to talk to her and understand what really happened. I have nothing else to comment,” he said when asked about the resignation.

Earlier today, the Permatang Pauh MP announced her immediate resignation from the PKR post after the Pakatan Harapan party was hit by fresh allegations of nepotism and favouritism.

The eldest daughter of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also stepped down as the party’s Penang chief and from her other federal appointments, including as chairman of the special task force on the problem-riddled Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET).