HDC expects Malaysian halal exports to hit RM50b by 2020

PETALING JAYA, Dec 17 — The Halal Industry Development Corporation (HDC) expects Malaysia’s export of halal products to grow to RM50 billion by 2020, driven by new demand from international markets.

HDC Vice-President of Industry Development Hanisofian Alias said this growth was possible due to the increasing Muslim population globally and more non-Muslims embracing halal products as part of a healthy and hygienic lifestyle.

“Our halal exports stood at RM43 billion in 2017 and I am confident that we will be able to hit the RM50 billion mark by the end of 2020.

“Many non-Muslim countries have recognised the untapped potential in the halal market and are now racing to gain a footing, presenting a major business and export opportunity for us as Malaysia has always held the benchmark in halal production and certification,” he told reporters after announcing a tripartite collaboration with ARLA Foods amba here, today.

In the preliminary stage of the collaboration, Hanisofian said HDC would provide subject matter expert advisory services and offer halal training and consultancy services as required by Arla and ARK, Arla's halal adviser.

“This is a long-term collaboration between the three parties, in terms of knowledge sharing and marketing of products.

“HDC comes into play in helping Arla navigate policy changes in Malaysia as well as Southeast Asia. This is important as for Malaysia alone, Arla exported over RM30 million worth of products in 2017,” he added.

Arla Head of Global Halal Supply Chain, Mahdi Salhab, said that for the time being, his company would not invest monetarily in Malaysia but that might change given time.

“We do expect that the size of our export into the country will increase over time, on the back of this collaboration but it is too soon to tell by how much,” he said.

Arla's Mandatory Halal Assurance System is designed in compliance with the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia’s (Jakim) Halal Assurance Management System and Department of Standards Malaysia MS Halal 1500:2009.

Arla Foods is an international dairy company owned by 11,200 farmers from Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, Germany and Belgium.

The global halal market is currently estimated to be worth US$2.3 trillion (RM9.63 trillion) covering both food and non-food sectors. — Bernama