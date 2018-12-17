China, Malaysia artists come together for Perak scroll painting

More than 30 artists from China and Malaysia painted a 30m-long scroll portraying the scenery, streets, heritage buildings and people of Perak in Ipoh December 17, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Dec 17 — More than 30 artists from China and Malaysia today painted a 30-metre long scroll portraying the scenery, streets, heritage buildings and people of Perak.

Among them are international Chinese award recipients Hu Xiao Xing and Professor Tu Wei Neng from Yunan University, and Malaysia’s renowned artist Calvin Chua Cheng Koon.

The watercolour painting is believed to be the longest-ever scroll painting that has been attempted in the country.

The event Perak in Watercolour 2.0, which aims to promote the state via art, was jointly organised by the Malaysian Watercolour Society (MWS) and the Grayhaus Living Arts Gallery.

Chua, who is MWS president, said the painters seek to relive the culture of Perak via the painting, and at the same time, promote the state.

“We have renowned artists from China who have a large fan base and followers in their country. When they share their work on the social media, it will also promote Perak,” he added.

Chua also said the event has fostered closer ties between artists from both countries, and enabled them to learn from one another.

“This is a good platform for art lovers to come together, because it is not easy to get famous artists to be in one location,” he said.

Gallery owner Francis Ng said that the painting will be exhibited at the gallery on Jalan Sultan Idris Shah until January 1, 2019.

“Apart from the scroll painting, the visitors will also be able to view the different paintings done by the artists in the gallery.

“We believe by showcasing all the artists’ work, we will attract more visitors. These are not mere paintings, but a strong and powerful message,” he said.

The participants took about two hours to complete the painting.

Meanwhile, Hu, who has won several awards from the American Watercolour Society, said that Perak is rich in history and heritage sites.

“It is definitely a wonderful place to work. There are so many interesting landmarks in Ipoh that can be painted.

“I always feel at home when I come to this country,” said Hu, who is visiting Malaysia for the third time.

Tu added that painting together with people who share the same passion instils a spiritual feeling among artists.

“Painting bonds artists together. Somehow our emotional feelings set in when we start to paint,” he said.