Civil servants to get RM500 ‘special payment’ tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The 1.4 million civil servants in Malaysia will receive a special payment of RM500 tomorrow, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today.

Lim claimed that this was the first time that the special payment was being made in the same year the federal government’s Budget for next year was announced, instead of being made the following year.

This special payment announced during Budget 2019 involves RM500 to all civil servants under the federal government, and also RM250 to all government retirees.

“Although the special payment will cost RM1 billion, which was not allocated for in advance in Budget 2018, the new Pakatan Harapan federal government can still find money through savings by carrying out a clean administration, and Competency, Accountability and Transparency (CAT),” Lim said in a statement today.

“The special payment will be made on December 18, 2018 and benefit 1.4 million civil servants under the federal government, covering permanent appointed officers and contract officers.

“The government decided to make the payment before the end of the year to help parents in the civil service with preparations for their children’s schooling as the new year approaches.

“At the same time, the government will also make a special payment of RM250 to nearly 800,000 pensioners in memory of their service,” he added.