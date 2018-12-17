Tom Cruise reports for duty on sets of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

US actor Tom Cruise waves posing on the red carpet as he arrives to attend the world premiere of his new 'Mission: Impossible – Fallout', on July 12, 2018 at the Theatre de Chaillot in Paris. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Dec 17 — Tom Cruise is yet again back in action and this time he was spotted filming for Top Gun: Maverick.

Cruise was seen getting into the cockpit of a fighter jet on the sets of the Top Gun sequel at Lake Tahoe in California

In the film, Cruise will return to his famous 1986 role as flying ace Lt Pete “Maverick” Mitchell along with Val Kilmer who will also be back for his original rolse as Tom Kazansky aka Iceman.

Mitchell is now an instructor at the Top Gun flight school and he takes the son of his late friend Goose under his wing. The film also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris and Glen Powell.

Top Gun: Maverick is scheduled for US release on June 26, 2020.