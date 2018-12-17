Bursa ends morning session lower

Bursa Malaysia is off its morning's low but weak sentiments keep it in negative territory. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session in negative territory due to losses in selected heavyweights, amid weak market sentiment.

At 12.30 pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 1.63 points to 1,660.33 from Friday’s close of 1,661.96.

After opening 12.68 points lower at 1,649.28, the FBM KLCI moved between 1,645.86 and 1,660.66 throughout the session.

A dealer said buying sentiment on the local front was affected by the weaker performance of US markets, with all three key benchmarks having slumped last Friday, on signs of a slowing global economy.

The Nasdaq Composite declined 2.3 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell two per cent and the S&P 500 fell1.9 per cent.

On the broader market on Bursa Malaysia, losers thumped gainers 561 to 133, while 285 counters were unchanged, 922 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Volume stood at 784.42 million units valued at RM444.85 million.

Among heavyweights, Maybank added two sen to RM9.39, Public Bank and Tenaga trimmed four sen each to RM24.70 and RM13.22 respectively and CIMB lost eight sen to RM5.72.

Of actives, PriceWorth International gained half-a-sen to six sen, Sapura Energy was flat at 33 sen and Bumi Armada lost one sen to 16.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 50.28 points lower at 11,368.83, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 44.19 points to 11,273.34, the FBM 70 fell 181.30 points to 13,012.26, the FBM Emas Shariah Index lost 53.22 points to 11,295.06, while the FBM Ace Index dipped 66.29 points to 4,323.82.

Sectorwise, the Financial Services Index eased 72.45 points to 17,285.30, the Plantation Index declined 51.77 points to 6,595.89 and the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.61 of-a-point lower at 166.19. — Bernama