No greater female action star than Michelle Yeoh, says HK legend

Michelle Yeoh arrives at the 2018 Governors Awards in Hollywood, California November 18, 2018. — Reuters pic

PETALING JAYA, Dec 17 — Malaysian actress Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh is this generation’s best female action star, according to legendary Hong Kong director and martial arts choreographer Yuen Woo-ping.

The filmmaker said he had yet to come across an actress of Chinese descent who could rival Yeoh’s skill and tenacity on screen.

“There is no female action star in this generation that’s as impressive as Michelle. I have yet to meet someone who could take her place.

“Michelle is beautiful and adept at fighting. If we don’t start training young actresses now, there won’t be another Michelle Yeoh,” the 73-year-old told Kosmo! at the premiere of his new film Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy in Hong Kong.

Yeoh makes a special appearance in the movie playing the character of Sis Ha.

Yuen said it was a great honour to be able to work with the Malaysian actress on his most recent project.

“I had my sights set on Michelle to act in this film. I wanted an actress who could fight just as well as a male action star and that person was Michelle.

“It was fun to be able to bring her back to act in a Hong Kong film. It’s been a while since she’s appeared in a movie here and her involvement in a film I directed this time is a great achievement,” he said.

Yuen and Yeoh had previously worked together on other martial arts movies such as Tai Chi Master and most notably Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, a film which propelled the both of them to international stardom.

Master Z: The Ip Man Legacy stars Max Zhang, David Bautista, and Liu Yan.

The movie opens in cinemas here on December 25.