Prosecution to apply to transfer case of ‘Datuk’ in Ku Nan land deal to High Court

Datuk Tan Eng Boon leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex November 15, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The prosecution in the case of a businessman charged with giving bribe of RM1 million to former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor will file an application to transfer the case, which is at the Sessions Court, to the High Court here.

Deputy public prosecutor Lailawati Ali informed the Sessions Court here when the case, involving Datuk Tan Eng Boon, came up for mention before Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi today.

“The prosecution will apply for the case to be transferred to the High Court and will also file an application for it to be jointly tried with a case facing Tengku Adnan as both cases involve the same issue and transaction,” she said.

She also informed the court that the case involving Tengku Adnan had been transferred to the High Court here after judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah, had on Friday, allowed an application by the Putrajaya Member of Parliament on the matter.

Meanwhile, lawyer Cheow Wee, representing Tan, said the defence had taken note of the latest development and requested to be given to be given time to obtain further instruction from their client.

Following which, Azura set January 7 for mention to know the latest development on the matter.

Last November 15, Tan, 70, who is a company director, pleaded not guilty to a charge with offering bribe in the form of RM1 million though a Public Bank cheque belonging to Pekan Nenas Industries Sdn Bhd which was deposited into a CIMB Bank account belonging to Tengku Adnan.

Tan was alleged to have given the bribe as an inducement to Tengku Adnan for approving an application by Nucleus Properties Sdn Bhd (now known as Paragon City Development Sdn Bhd) to raise the ratio plot for development at Lot 228, Jalan Semarak, Kuala Lumpur.

The offence was allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Berhad, Putra World Trade Centre branch, Level 2, Podium Block, Putra World Trade Centre, Jalan Tun Ismail, Kuala Lumpur, on December 27, 2013.

He was charged under Section 16(b)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption commission (MACC) Act and faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years and fine of not less than five time the amount of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

He also faced an alternative charge, made under Section 165 of the penal Code, with abetting Tengku Adnan in committing the same offence. — Bernama