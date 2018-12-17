Airlift rescue for injured Japanese researcher stranded on Mount Mulu

KUCHING, Dec 17 — The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department and the Malaysia Air Force are working together to rescue Japanese researcher Akihiro Noda who was injured while climbing Mount Mulu in Miri.

Noda, 25, is reported to have injured his backbone and ribs during a fall two nights ago.

“He has been taken to Camp 4 of Mount Mulu,” an official from the state Fire and Rescue Department said today.

The official said the airlift operation will depend on weather conditions around Camp 4.

The spokesman said Noda was with two other Japanese researchers and three porters when the incident happened.

He said the state fire and rescue operation centre received urgent calls from an official from the Mulu National Park at about 1.22pm yesterday requesting for assistance.

“The incident happened about 9pm on December 15, on the third day of ascending the 1,820 metres high mountain, when the victim fell.

“The victim was found to be unable to move due to the injuries and required to be airlifted to bring him down the mountain,” he said.