PKR lawyer accuses Anwar of nepotism, cronyism in changes to state chiefs

Latheefa warned that after a 'scandal-ridden' and 'disgraceful' internal polls, these appointments will only damage PKR's public standing.

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The PKR top leadership, including its president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was today accused of practising nepotism, cronyism and favouritism following changes to the appointment of the party’s state chiefs.

Lawyer Latheefa Koya, who has often represented the party and acted for Anwar in his personal cases, accused the latter of ignoring the preferred candidates chosen by division chiefs in at least three states, naming Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Johor as examples.

“Why did they shift support to the opposite faction after meeting the president? What did he say to them?” she asked in a statement.

According to Latheefa, the division chiefs in Pahang and Sabah also did not support the appointed state chiefs Fuziah Salleh and Christina Liew initially, but changed their minds “after being summoned to meet the president”.

She claimed to have written proof from state division chiefs to show the candidates they backed were not appointed.

Latheefa conceded that the PKR president has the authority to choose the state chiefs, but pointed out that the choice is only after consultation with the division chiefs and the top leader should not brush aside the majority opinion which is contrary to the spirit of the party constitution.

Latheefa also said that barring Sarawak and Selangor, the state chiefs appointed by Anwar were known to be aligned to one of the two main factions in PKR, but did not elaborate further.

Malay Mail was also unable to reach her for comment on this point at the time of writing.

“Except in the case of Sarawak and Selangor, the state chiefs who have been appointed are known to be aligned with one of the two main factions in PKR. Why the heavy imbalance favouring one faction?

“Appointments favouring one particular faction is tantamount to cronyism, which is anathema to any reform party,” said Latheefa.

She also expressed dismay at Nurul Izzah’s appointment as Penang state chief, saying she found it “highly inappropriate” as she is Anwar’s daughter, leaving the party vulnerable to accusations of nepotism.

Latheefa said the practice of appointing close relatives to important positions should have no place in a reformist party.

PKR’s recent internal elections publicly exposed the intense rivalry between deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and his challenger Rafizi Ramli who was said to have been backed by Anwar. The party has since attempted to portray a united front, but the rift appears to be far from bridged.

Latheefa also expressed her shock and consternation that the Kelantan state chief was chosen from a new recruit who had until just three months ago been a member of political nemesis Umno.

“It’s astonishing that PKR saw nothing wrong in appointing this recent Umno crossover. Harapan parties must uphold democracy in their respective party’s internal appointments.

“PKR needs to realise that it is now part of the federal government, charged with no less a task than instituting reforms and properly governing the nation. Hence, it must uphold the highest and best democratic practices,” said Latheefa.

She warned that after a “scandal-ridden” and “disgraceful” internal polls, these appointments will only damage PKR’s public standing.

The state chiefs appointed are as follow: Perak - Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, Negri Sembilan - Aminuddin Harun, Kedah - Datuk Johari Abdul, Sabah - Christina Liew, Kuala Lumpur - Zahir Hassan, Melaka - Halim Bachik, Johor - Hassan Abdul Karim, Terengganu - Azan Ismail, Perlis - Amran Kamarudin, Selanor - Amirudin Shari, Kelantan - Datuk Seri Mohamad Supardi Md Noor, Pahang - Fuziah Salleh, Sarawak - Baru Bian and Penang - Nurul Izzah Anwar.