Was CIMBClicks hacked? Here are four things you need to know

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Over the weekend, there were grave concerns about CIMBClicks’ security. A couple of CIMB customers had posted on Facebook that their bank accounts were being emptied through multiple transactions in the past few days. Adding more to the confusion is the appearance of a Google reCAPTCHA feature on the login page of CIMB Clicks.

Here’s a recap of what we know so far.

Debit card transactions

At the moment, most of the alleged cases involved debit cards and unauthorised transactions via PayPal. Interestingly, one of the victims had reported that he has never created a PayPal account before. It was also alleged that you can add a CIMB card to Paypal without mobile number verification.

Alleged stolen card information

On last Wednesday, ZDNet security reporter, Catalin Cimpanu, had tweeted that an alleged hacker had bought a large stash of card numbers and was trying to look for a cash-out partner to target CIMB Bank.

Do note that we can’t confirm if this is linked to the current unauthorised debit card transactions issue.

reCAPTCHA for added security

Many were also surprised to see a reCAPTCHA feature that was introduced on the login pages over the weekend. Some had doubts if they have landed on a genuine CIMBClicks website and had urged others not to log in.

Hey @CIMB_Assists @CIMBMalaysia kindly investigate if this is true. People lost money after use cimb app with recaptha. Someone hack and use to buy through paypal. And since when ur login page got recaptcha?https://t.co/TEsFPYkVqg pic.twitter.com/Qd1pOJiPtf — Salman F|K (@_kesatria) December 16, 2018

CIMB has confirmed via social media that they have enabled reCAPTCHA as an added security precaution. In case you didn’t know, reCAPTCHA is a feature by Google that’s designed to fight bots and potential spam. If a visitor is deemed suspicious, it will perform a test to confirm that a human is accessing the website.

This isn’t entirely new and some online banking platforms in Australia and New Zealand are using Google reCAPTCHA.

Successful login with ‘Wrong password’

It was also alleged that CIMBClicks accounts can be accessed with the wrong password. The video below was circulating online but it is worth pointing out that you’ll need to enter the first eight characters correctly before you can login. If a person tries to login to your account, that means they would need to know your actual password first. It is recommended that you use a complicated password with a mixture of uppercase, lowercase, numbers and symbols.

Nevertheless, it is still a concern which CIMB needs to clarify. Prior to this, CIMBClicks has a password limit of eight characters but they have increased the limit to more than eight characters starting today.

We have reached out to CIMB’s Corporate Communications department for further clarification. We’ll update once we have gotten an official response.

UPDATE: CIMB has issued an official statement and they assured that their systems remain secure. — SoyaCincau