Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-morning, weighed down by losses in selected heavyweights.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 4.14 points to 1,657.82 from Friday’s close of 1,661.96, after opening 12.68 points lower at 1,649.28.

Among heavyweights, Maybank fell one sen to RM9.36, Public Bank declined six sen to RM24.68, Tenaga eased two sen to RM13.24, while Petronas Chemicals was 11 sen better at RM9.23.

Of the actives, Bumi Armada eased one sen to 16.5 sen, Sapura Energy was flat at 33 sen and KNM fell half-a-sen to nine sen.

A dealer said buying sentiment on the local front was due to the weaker performance of US markets, with all three key benchmarks having slumped last Friday on signs of a slowing global economy.

The Nasdaq Composite declined 2.3 per cent, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell two per cent and the S&P 500 fell1.9 per cent.

Overall market breadth on Bursa was unfavourable, with losers leading gainers 515 to 102, while 262 counters were unchanged, 1,022 untraded and 23 others suspended.

Volume stood at 596.05 million units valued at RM290.34 million.

The FBM Emas Index lost 60.27 points to 11,358.84, the FBMT 100 Index eased 55.47 points to 11,262.06, and the FBM 70 lost 171.60 points to 13,021.95.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index edged down 69.58 points to 11,278.70 and the FBM Ace Index shed 75.00 points to 4,315.11.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index gave up 85.54 points for 17,275.21, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.56 of a point to 166.24, and the Plantation Index decreased 44.87 points to 6,602.79. — Bernama