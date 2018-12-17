See this new featurette from ‘Transformers’ spin-off ‘Bumblebee’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming ‘Transformers’ spin-off ‘Bumblebee’ that stars Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 17 — Paramount Pictures has released a new featurette from upcoming Transformers spin-off Bumblebee that offers more insight on the movie.

Directed by Travis Knight, the film is set in 1987 and it sees Bumblebee seeking refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. The battle-scarred VW bug is soon discovered by 17-year-old Charlie (Hailee Steinfeld) who learns the truth.

The film also stars John Cena, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider, Jorge Lendeborg Jr, Jason Drucker, Kenneth Choi, Ricardo Hoyos, Abby Quinn, Rachel Crow and Grace Dzienny.

The synopsis of the film reads: “On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee finds refuge in a junkyard in a small Californian beach town. Charlie (Steinfeld), on the cusp of turning 18 and trying to find her place in the world, discovers Bumblebee, battle-scarred and broken. When Charlie revives him, she quickly learns this is no ordinary, yellow VW bug.”

Bumblebee is set for release here on December 19.