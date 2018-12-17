CIMB insists online banking system secure amid hacking fears

CIMB Group said in a statement that all accounts are secure after some customers reported unauthorised online transactions over the past two days. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — The country’s second largest commercial bank today sought to assuage customers’ concerns that its online banking system was hacked over the weekend.

CIMB Group said in a statement that all accounts are secure after some customers reported unauthorised transactions over the past two days.

“Over the weekend, CIMB introduced a few additional measures to enhance the security of its CIMBClicks transactions.

“Apart from ensuring that the system is now able to accommodate passwords longer than eight characters and up to 20 characters, we have added the reCaptcha security measure on CIMBClicks to ensure the user is not a bot,” the bank said in a brief statement.

“CIMBClicks continue to be secure and customer transactions continue to be protected,” it added.

The issue arose over the weekend when some CIMB customers took to their social media accounts over transactions done with Paypal.

However, local tech website SoyaCincau said CIMB’s statement today raised further questions, including whether or not the bank had informed customers about the additional security measures before or after they were deployed.