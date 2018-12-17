New featurette for Clint Eastwood’s ‘The Mule’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Mule’ that stars Clint Eastwood and Bradley Cooper among others.

LOS ANGELES, Dec 17 — Warner Bros has released a new featurette for upcoming crime thriller The Mule that stars Clint Eastwood and Bradley Cooper.

Eastwood stars as Earl Stone, a broke and alone man who decides to be a mule for a Mexican cartel in this film which is based on a true story. Things look to be going well until DEA agent Colin Bates (Cooper) gets on his trail.

The film also stars Taissa Farmiga, Laurence Fishburne, Andy Garcia, Alison Eastwood, Dianne Wiest, Michael Pena, Ignacio Serrichio, Loren Dean, and Eugene Cordero.

The synopsis for the film reads: “Eastwood stars as Earl Stone, a man in his 80s who is broke, alone, and facing foreclosure of his business when he is offered a job that simply requires him to drive. Easy enough but, unbeknownst to Earl, he’s just signed on as a drug courier for a Mexican cartel. He does well — so well, in fact, that his cargo increases exponentially, and Earl is assigned a handler. But he isn’t the only one keeping tabs on Earl; the mysterious new drug mule has also hit the radar of hard-charging DEA agent Colin Bates. And even as his money problems become a thing of the past, Earl’s past mistakes start to weigh heavily on him, and it’s uncertain if he’ll have time to right those wrongs before law enforcement, or the cartel’s enforcers, catch up to him.”

The Mule is out in US theatres this week.