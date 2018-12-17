Simmons’ triple-double carries Sixers past Cavs

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers centre Ante Zizic during their NBA game in Cleveland December 16, 2018. — David Richard-USA TODAY Sports pic via Reuters

CLEVELAND, Dec 17 — Ben Simmons had 22 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds to lead the visiting Philadelphia 76ers past the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-105 yesterday.

It was Simmons’ third triple-double this season and the 15th of his career, and he completed it with more than four minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Simmons also had zero turnovers in his 32 minutes. He was 9 of 15 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line while coming within one assist of tying a career high.

Joel Embiid added 24 points and nine rebounds, while Jimmy Butler returned from a two-game absence because of a strained groin to score 19 points. Landry Shamet scored 16 points, JJ Redick added 14 and Wilson Chandler had 11 for the Sixers, who rebounded after a home loss to the Indiana Pacers two nights earlier.

Cedi Osman and Jordan Clarkson each had 18 points for the Cavaliers, who fell to 5-12 at home. Rodney Hood and Matthew Dellavedova contributed 13 points each, and Collin Sexton had 12.

The Sixers pulled out to a 65-58 lead at halftime and broke free by outscoring Cleveland 39-20 in the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia shot 56 percent from the field and 40.7 percent (11 of 27) from beyond the arc. Shamet hit 4 of 5 from 3-point territory, while Butler was 3 of 4.

Simmons opened the game scoring 11 of the Sixers’ first 20 points to post his 26th game in double figures this season.

When Simmons eventually earned his triple-double, he moved into second place in franchise history with 15. Wilt Chamberlain is first with 62.

Simmons also became the fourth player in NBA history to post a triple-double with at least 22 points, 14 assists, 11 rebounds and zero turnovers.

The Cavaliers have dropped two straight home games to the Sixers.

The Cavaliers trailed by only four points after the third but struggled with their shooting in the fourth to allow the 76ers to pull away. — Reuters