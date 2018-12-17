Pakatan parties caution against accepting Umno leavers

Seventeen Umno MPs have left the Malay nationalist party after it lost federal power for the first time in history this year, with many turning independent or pledging their allegiance to PH. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

IPOH, Dec 17 — The possible entry of ex-Umno members into Pakatan Harapan (PH) — specifically Sabah’s Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) and PKR — is causing some consternation among coalition members who feel it will raise concerns about the entire coalition’s moral credibility.

Amanah central committee member Mohamed Hanipa Maidin said that although it was the party’s prerogative to accept members, he cautioned his fellow PH party leaders to be careful when taking in representatives from Opposition parties due to the negative public perception.

“The leaders need to be very careful as people are watching. Last time, we won because people rejected Barisan Nasional (BN). If we [start] taking their people now, it may send the wrong signals,” said the Sepang MP.

“In politics, perception counts,” he added.

Speaking to Malay Mail on the sidelines of Amanah’s national convention at Casuarina @ Meru here on Friday, the deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said no one can be stopped from joining any party, nor can anyone be stopped from leaving one.

“Some parties feel that we have fewer MPs and we need to add more. Since they want to join us, why don’t we accept them? [But] we have to pick and choose. We have to be balanced.

“I am not saying that we cannot accept them at all, but we have to be balanced and careful as people are watching us, especially the Muslims. I read in the media, Muslims are critical [of the move to accept Umno MPs] and now we take Barisan people, it will not augur well with the people at large,” he added.

Hanipa said that a possible solution was for any applications from former BN representatives wanting to join PH to be vetted by the coalition’s presidential council.

“That is the best way as this involves Pakatan. Hence, it is better for the presidential council to draw up a guideline or ruling on the dos and don’ts of taking in Opposition lawmakers,” he added.

Amanah director of communications Khalid Samad, who shares the view that taking in more ex-Umno lawmakers is causing unease among its members, said that PH had agreed that when members leave their party, they should be an Independent first before joining another party.

“But this was not done by Jeli MP Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed where he was accepted by PPBM immediately and no parties in PH objected,” he said.

Khalid, who is also Federal Territories minister, said that although he was keen to see Umno disintegrate, any party within PH that took in ex-Umno politicians would need to “bear the consequences”.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng said that although DAP could not dictate other party’s decisions, it would be unlikely that DAP would accept any “frogs” in the interest of the party as it was “politically immoral”.

“As much as I respect the freedom of association, party-hopping after losing power is politically immoral,” Lim said.

“I believe my two coalition leaders, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal — who risked everything including the welfare of their families by going against Umno when the party was the government — know exactly how to deal with these shameless ‘frogs’ quitting BN and wanting to join PH after the 14th general election.”

Sabah PKR leader Christina Liew said that she agreed with party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who has announced it would not take in any crossovers due to its political reform agenda.

A federal PKR lawmaker who declined to be named said he agreed with the move, saying it was the right decision as taking in former Umno politicians could jeopardise the party’s image.

“However, I think PPBM will be happy to receive them, in order to boost their representatives in Parliament. You can look at this as good, but at the same time, dangerous. We do not know how deep their loyalty is, and how committed they are to our political struggle.

“Also, the balance in PH is already a fine juggling act, and this might upset it,” he said.